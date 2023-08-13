Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.48 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

