Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

