Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 294 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Shares of ANSS opened at $301.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,738 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

