Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $129,467,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,183,000 after purchasing an additional 422,885 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.02 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

