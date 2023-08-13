NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

