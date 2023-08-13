Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,095,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.