Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

