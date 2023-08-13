Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,885 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

