Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

