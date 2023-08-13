The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CI opened at $289.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

