Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 43,754 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.31% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 20.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.14%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

