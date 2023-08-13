Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,507,000 after buying an additional 136,555 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

