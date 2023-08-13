Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16,020.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 298.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 108,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 297,804 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

