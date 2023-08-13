NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

VLO opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

