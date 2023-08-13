Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

