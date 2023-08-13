Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,804 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DVN opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.