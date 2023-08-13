Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 184,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 74,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 49,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

