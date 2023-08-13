Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 19,314 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,149,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,173,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $842,690,097. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

