Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,103 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.35 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

