20,248 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 831,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,279,260.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance
Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topgolf Callaway Brands
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.