20,248 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 831,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,279,260.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.