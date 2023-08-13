Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $636,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAK opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

