Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 59.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RL opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

