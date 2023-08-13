Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $529,000 Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WTS opened at $188.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $192.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,155,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,796 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

