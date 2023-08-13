Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $181.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

