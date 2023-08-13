Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of GLBE opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 239,883 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Global-e Online by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

