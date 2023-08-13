Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,070,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.