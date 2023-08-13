NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $296.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.94 and its 200-day moving average is $296.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

