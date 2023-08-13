NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. American National Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

