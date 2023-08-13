NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 854 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Shares of BWA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

