Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

