Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 21,388 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $448.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.