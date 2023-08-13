NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 168 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

