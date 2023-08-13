NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.18 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

