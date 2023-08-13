NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $293,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY opened at $48.64 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

