Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 38,388 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 40.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $52.71 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,127 shares in the company, valued at $696,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 172,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $731,509. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PC Connection Company Profile



PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

