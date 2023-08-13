NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $234.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,370 shares of company stock worth $5,054,853. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

