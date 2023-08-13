NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $288.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

