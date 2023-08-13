NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $284,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 25,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 69.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 92,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $187.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

