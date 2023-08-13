The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Kevin Moffitt Sells 652 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $32,645.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Moffitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Kevin Moffitt sold 2,525 shares of ODP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $126,275.25.

On Thursday, July 27th, Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of ODP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ODP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ODP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

