Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $47.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 59,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 506,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

