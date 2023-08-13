Precigen’s (PGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a net margin of 100.21%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $59,667.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 158,231 shares of company stock valued at $194,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 35.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

