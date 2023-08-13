Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $371,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

