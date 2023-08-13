ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. ODP has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ODP will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $32,645.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $32,645.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,402,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,346,803.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,579 shares of company stock worth $4,952,897 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ODP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after buying an additional 138,182 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ODP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

