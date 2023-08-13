Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.68.

QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

