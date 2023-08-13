Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at BTIG Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYRX. Stephens downgraded Cryoport from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities downgraded Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded Cryoport from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $615.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Cryoport by 45.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 627,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cryoport by 41.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,702 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178,201 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Cryoport by 113.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,494 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

