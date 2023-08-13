XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

In related news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,818 shares of company stock worth $119,154.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

XOMA Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.