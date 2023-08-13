International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $85.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $125.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,829.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 713,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 702,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 77,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

