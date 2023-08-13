Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.68.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,728,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,501,000 after buying an additional 100,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 638,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.