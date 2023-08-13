Truist Financial Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $90.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.68.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

