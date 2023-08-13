USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Up 0.7%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 3,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

